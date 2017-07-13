New summer flights to take off from Glasgow to Kos

Thomas Cook will offer direct journeys to the Greek island from next May.

New direct flights from Glasgow to Kos will begin next summer, it has been announced.

From May, Thomas Cook will offer journeys to the Greek island, known for its party culture.

A weekly service will operate from Glasgow Airport, with Easyjet already offering a similar service.

In recent years, Kos has become one of the most popular summer choices for party-goers.

Corfu, Zante and Crete are among other destinations which continue to increase in popularity.