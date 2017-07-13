New nine-screen cinema to open at the St Enoch Centre

The complex will replace the old BHS store in Glasgow city centre if plans are approved.

A new nine-screen cinema will open in Glasgow by 2019.

It will will be developed at the site of the former BHS store in the St Enoch Centre after Morisons Solicitors, working on behalf of Vue Entertainment, confirmed the multi-million pound deal.

The new venue will create a significant number of full and part-time jobs, according to the company behind the deal.

It anticipates the increased footfall generated by the cinema will provide a catalyst for further food outlet openings.

Vue Entertainment says the multiplex, which will be its ninth facility to open in Scotland, will complement its existing venue in the Glasgow Fort.

The new Vue forms part of a phased redevelopment programme currently under way by St Enoch's landlords, which will include a reconfiguration of the existing mall and the development of a new additional dedicated restaurant area.

Andrew Warren, real estate team partner with Morisons, who worked closely with UK Law firm Irwin Mitchell in securing the deal said: "This is great news for Glasgow city centre.

"The leisure industry continues to be buoyant for the commercial property sector and this is a further indicator that hopefully we can look forward to a more sustained settled period with less business uncertainty."

