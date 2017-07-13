  • STV
  • MySTV

New nine-screen cinema to open at the St Enoch Centre

Peter Cassidy

The complex will replace the old BHS store in Glasgow city centre if plans are approved.

St Enoch: Multiplex expected to open in 2019 (file pic).
St Enoch: Multiplex expected to open in 2019 (file pic). 2016 Google

A new nine-screen cinema will open in Glasgow by 2019.

It will will be developed at the site of the former BHS store in the St Enoch Centre after Morisons Solicitors, working on behalf of Vue Entertainment, confirmed the multi-million pound deal.

The new venue will create a significant number of full and part-time jobs, according to the company behind the deal.

It anticipates the increased footfall generated by the cinema will provide a catalyst for further food outlet openings.

Vue Entertainment says the multiplex, which will be its ninth facility to open in Scotland, will complement its existing venue in the Glasgow Fort.

The new Vue forms part of a phased redevelopment programme currently under way by St Enoch's landlords, which will include a reconfiguration of the existing mall and the development of a new additional dedicated restaurant area.

Andrew Warren, real estate team partner with Morisons, who worked closely with UK Law firm Irwin Mitchell in securing the deal said: "This is great news for Glasgow city centre.

"The leisure industry continues to be buoyant for the commercial property sector and this is a further indicator that hopefully we can look forward to a more sustained settled period with less business uncertainty."

Morison's Real Estate Team is active in the commercial property leisure sector and recently also concluded the purchase of the Holiday Inn Express in Picardy Place, Edinburgh on behalf of IHL for £17.7m.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.