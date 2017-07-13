Teenagers arrested over 'brawl after murder of man'

The alleged fight happened near a park on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Ballantay Terrace: Alleged brawl around time Jamie Lee was murdered.

Two teenagers have been arrested over an alleged brawl after the murder of a man.

The incident is said to have happened on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Two males, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested over an alleged serious assault, which happened around the same time as Jamie Lee was murdered.

Mr Lee, 22, who was also known as YL, was shot dead near a play park in the area on Saturday.

Five others were said to have been injured in the brawl.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The teenagers are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.