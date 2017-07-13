Woman approached from behind and attacked in street

Police looking to trace male suspect and four people who went to victim's aid.

A woman was assaulted after being approached from behind by a man on a street.

The woman was crossing Cambuslang Road at its junction with Farmeloan Road and Dalmarnock Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around midnight on Monday, July 10, when she was attacked.

Two cyclists and two men who were passing went to the woman's aid, causing the suspect to flee up Cambuslang Road.

The 28-year-old made her way home where she reported the incident to the police.

Investigating officers are looking to trace the man involved and the four passers-by who assisted the woman.

They have also asked anyone who was on a number 18 bus that was passing the area at the time of the assault to contact them.

The suspect is described as a white man aged between 20 and 30 with a slim build and short hair.

The victim did not require hospital treatment but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspect and the incident.

Detective constable Blair Carson said: "A young woman has been left extremely upset by this incident and it's imperative we trace the man responsible.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in that area of Rutherglen around the time of the incident to call us, in particular the people who came to the young woman's aid.

"Any information could prove significant and lead us to locating the man responsible."

Anyone with information in relation to this incident have been asked to contact officers at East Kilbride Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 1259 of 11 July 2017.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.