Travel chaos as B&M lorry smashes into level crossing

The crash happened at the bridgework on Bellshill Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

B&M: The lorry has resulted in trains being delayed. Greig Gibson

A B&M lorry has caused travel chaos after smashing into a level crossing.

The crash happened at the bridgework on Bellshill Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

Rail services have been delayed following the collision, with the nearby line blocked.

It is understood the lorry also hit overhead cables.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An HGV has become stuck on the level crossing on Bellshill Road in Motherwell.

"Officers are still there and the incident is affecting the train line.

"They are looking to see how they can remove the lorry from the crossing."