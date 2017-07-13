Jobs under threat at Europe's biggest granite quarry

Half of the workers at Glensanda Quarry in Argyll are expected to be let go.

Glensanda Quarry: Legal threat over job cuts (file pic). CC by Toby Speight

Dozens of jobs are set to be lost at Europe's biggest granite quarry in Argyll.

Glensanda Quarry operator Aggregate Industries has tendered out excavation works to contractor Oban Earth Works.

As a result, 25 of the 50 the workers currently employed there are expected to be let go.

The GMB Scotland union has threatened to take legal action over the move.

Union organiser Gary Cook said: "Despite our best efforts, Oban Earth Works are not prepared to listen.

"We have been at pains to point out that the employees are protected under the regulations which protect employees' jobs and terms and conditions when a contract is transferred to a new employer.

"They are simply sticking two fingers up at the regulations and the hard-working employees formerly of Hargreaves. This is a terrible time for GMB Scotland members working at the quarry."