Car 'completely destroyed' in blaze during rush hour

Firefighters were called to the scene on the Cathkin Relief Road, Rutherglen, at 5.15pm.

Blaze: Road was closed off while debris and fuel was cleared off. Jordan Dempster

A car has been "completely destroyed" after being engulfed in flames on a busy road in South Lanarkshire during rush hour.

Firefighters were called to multiple reports of a vehicle on fire on the new Cathkin Relief Road in Fernhill, Rutherglen, at around 5.15pm on Thursday.

The road was closed off for a period so the fire crew could tackle the flames and clear debris and some fuel off of the roadway.

The building of the controversial Cathkin Relief Road, which cost £18.6m and only opened to traffic in March this year, was dogged by a local campaign opposed to its disruption of the green belt in the area.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to multiple reports of a car well-alight on the new Cathkin Road, Fernhill, Rutherglen, at around 5.15pm.

"One appliance was in attendance. The vehicle had been completely destroyed.

"The road was briefly closed off to allow debris to be cleared and some fuel which had spilled onto the roadway."

'Destroyed': Firefighters tackled car blaze in South Lanarkshire. Jordan Dempster