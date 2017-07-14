Major rush hour delays after five-vehicle crash on M8

The collision happened heading eastbound at Junction 6 Newhouse in Motherwell.

Rush hour delays are being caused on the M8 after a five-vehicle crash.

The collision happened just after 6.30am on the busy route heading eastbound at Junction 6 Newhouse, Motherwell, on Friday.

Emergency services have been called and the outside lane is blocked following the crash.

Traffic is being held to move the vehicles to the hard shoulder.

It is not know if anyone has been injured.