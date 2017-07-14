Teenager arrested over death of Scots mother in Mauritius

Janice Farman, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, was found dead in her home.

Janice Farman: Scots mother died in a robbery at her home.

A teenager has been arrested over the murder of a Scottish mother in Mauritius.

The 18-year-old man is being held in connection with the killing of Janice Farman, 47, who is originally from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Ms Farman died in a robbery at her home on the Indian Ocean island.

The man, from Quatre Bornes, is due to appear in court on Friday.

It comes after Ravish Rao Fakhoo and Kamlesh Mansingh, both 25 and also from Quatre Bornes, appeared in court charged with murder on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Farman died as a result of asphyxiation caused by the compression of the neck.