Car goes up in flames forcing M8 slip road closure

A car has gone up in flames forcing the closure of a slip road on the M8.

The lane has been shut eastbound at Junction 10 Bartiebeith in the east end of Glasgow.

The blaze happened at 7.35am on Friday, leading to smoke billowing across the busy commuter route.

Delays are expected in the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We sent one appliance to put out the fire."