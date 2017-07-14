Multiple injuries in ten-vehicle rush hour crash on M8

Five people were injured in the collision at junction 25A Cardonald in Glasgow.

Cardonald: Emergency services at the scene on the M8. Traffic Scotland

Several people have been injured in a ten-vehicle smash on the M8.

The crash happened at 9am on Friday on the motorway at junction 25A in Cardonald, Glasgow.

A total of ten vehicles were involved in the collision near Glasgow Airport and Braehead shopping centre.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called and a section of the motorway was closed.

Five people were taken to hospital following the crash.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched four ambulances, a paramedic response unit and a manager to the scene.

"Five patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

Traffic is still queued back to junction 23 Govan, with drivers being asked to use a nearby slip road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "A total of five appliances were sent to the scene involving around 30 firefighters."