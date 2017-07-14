Second arrest after man 'fatally stabbed' in Strathaven

Jason McCue, 43, died after incident at John Hastie Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason McCue: Described as a 'much-loved son'. Police Scotland / Anthony O

A second arrest has been made after a man was allegedly stabbed to death in a park.

Jason McCue suffered fatal injuries at John Hastie Park in Strathaven on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old, from East Kilbride, was described as a "much-loved son" following his death.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the death.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."