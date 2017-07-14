Music and conference venue could open at Ibrox Stadium

Piers Adam, who co-owns a Mayfair club with Guy Ritchie, is behind the plan.

Ibrox: New licensing plans lodged (file pic). © SNS Group

A London nightclub owner wants to turn former offices at Ibrox into a new venue.

Piers Adam, who co-owns a Mayfair club with Guy Ritchie, plans to use Copland House for live music, conferences and wedding receptions.

A licensing application has been put forward by Copper Dog Ibrox, of which Mr Adam is director.

The former first floor offices on Edmiston Drive sit within the stadium and are owned by Rangers.

In 2014, Mr Adam bought the Craigallachie Hotel in Moray and opened the Copper Dog bar.

Copper Dog whisky, a blended Scotch sold at the Speyside hotel, was reportedly used in this year's traditional New Year toast at Ibrox.

Mr Adam launched a copycat Copper Dog bar in Dubai last year, which reportedly boasts the most extensive whisky collection in the country.

The millionaire also owns London nightclubs Mahiki and Whisky Mist and co-owns The Punch Bowl in Mayfair.

