CCTV released of man wanted over city centre assault

Video footage shows the suspect after the attack in Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow.

CCTV has been released of a man wanted in connection with an assault in Glasgow city centre.

The attack happened on Royal Exchange Square.

Video footage has been released showing the man after the assault on Monday, April 24.

He is described as Asian, around 5ft 7in, of a thin build and has a stubble.

The man also has a mole on the left side of his face and was wearing red trainers, dark jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.