Huge crowds of bearded men turn up for movie auditions

The call for extras in the Robert the Bruce film met with an enthusiastic response in Glasgow.

Queue: Lots of people were interested in taking part. STV

A massive queue has turned up to register interest to be an extra in the new Robert the Bruce film.

The production recently placed an advert for bearded extras to appear in the movie.

The call was met with an enthusiastic response, with hundreds turning up to queue at the Glasgow Club in Kelvin Hall on Argyle Street on Friday afternoon.

A second casting session will take place on Saturday.

In the description of the film, described as "huge project", it says it will be "a true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th century Scottish king, Robert the Bruce, used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the occupying English Army".

The casting company has previously been involved in Hollywood blockbusters including Wonder Woman and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

As the role will be paid, all applicants must be aged 16+ with legal right to work in the UK.