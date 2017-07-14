Men chanted sectarian abuse while on commuter train

The pair were on the Wishaw to Uddingston service on Wednesday morning.

ScotRail: Passengers visibly upset on train (file pic). BTP

Two young men chanted sectarian abuse while on a busy ScotRail commuter service in Lanarkshire.

The incident happened on the Wishaw to Uddingston service shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday, the two men having boarded at Lanark station before joining the train's front carriage.

As the train travelled between Wishaw and Uddingston stations, they began chanting abusive sectarian language.

Passengers on the service were visibly upset and reported the chanting to police. Both men then left the service at Uddingston.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 6in, in his late teens to early 20s, of thin build, with short ginger hair and a freckly face.

He was wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

The second man is believed to be of similar age and build. He has short light brown hair and was wearing a blue polo shirt with a dark jumper over it, blue jeans and dark trainers.

Both suspects spoke with local accents.

Constable Martin Graham from the British Transport Police said: "This was a busy commuter service and I am conscious a number of individuals may have witnessed what happened.

"If you were on this train and saw these men then I would be very keen to hear from you. Likewise, if you know someone that matches the descriptions of these men then please contact us.

"Abusive and anti-social behaviour such as this will never be tolerated. We are working hard to identify the men responsible and ensure they are brought before the courts."

Anyone with information can get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 57 of July 12.