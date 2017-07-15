Man seriously injured in vicious stabbing outside pub

He was taken to hospital after incident at the Hazelwood Bar in Nitshill, Glasgow.

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing outside a pub.

The attack happened at the Hazelwood Bar in Nitshill, Glasgow.

A man, 22, was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident at 7.30pm on Friday.

An area outside the bar was cordoned off while police investigated the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a disturbance outside the Hazelwood in Nitshill.

"Emergency services attended and a 22-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"He has since been released and inquiries are continuing."