Third arrest after man 'stabbed to death' in Strathaven

Jason McCue died after the alleged knife attack at John Hastie Park in Strathaven.

Jason McCue: The 43-year-old died from stab wounds. Police Scotland / Anthony O

A third arrest has been made after a man was allegedly stabbed to death in a park.

The 43-year-old, from East Kilbride, was described as a "much-loved son" following his death.

A man, 49, has been arrested in connection with Mr McCue's death.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It follows the arrest of two other men, aged 27 and 50, in connection with the incident.

They appeared in court on Thursday and Friday.