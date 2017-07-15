Major delays as road closed after Asda lorry overturns

The crash happened on the M876 at junction 1 Bonnybridge at 10.45am on Saturday.

Major delays are being caused after an Asda lorry overturned on a busy road.

Police have closed a section of the road to allow debris to be cleared.

Drivers are experiencing major delays in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Nobody was injured and the road has been closed while officers clear the debris."