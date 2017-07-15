Plane in emergency landing at Prestwick over fire fears

The Air France Paris to Vancouver flight declared the emergency on Saturday.

Air France: The flight was forced to divert to Glasgow.

A plane has made an emergency landing at Prestwick due to fears of a fire on board.

The Air France Paris to Vancouver flight declared the emergency on Saturday.

The AF374 service was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport at 12.45pm.

It is understood passengers raised concerns over a possible fire on board.

Engineers are inspecting the plane on the runway.