Cars go up in flames on street as neighbours watch on

It took emergency services an hour to put out the blaze in East Renfrewshire.

Blaze: Two cars caught fire in Clarkston. Your Clarkston

Two cars went up in flames in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 4.20am, police were called to a residential street in East Renfrewshire, following reports of a fire.

Emergency services attended the incident on Monteith Drive in Clarkston, where a number of wheelie bins were also alight.

It is understood that the wheelie bin fire spread to the nearby vehicles.

The fire was extinguished around an hour later.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 4.20am, police were called to a report of two cars on fire in Monteith Drive.

"Inquiries are continuing."

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "One appliance attended after reports of a car on fire. When crews arrive it appeared to wheelie bins on fire and two cars.

"No casualties were reported."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.