Pensioner, 87, killed in house blaze near town centre
An 87-year-old woman died in hospital after the fire on Broomgate in Lanark.
A pensioner has died in a house fire in Lanark.
The blaze happened on Broomgate at around 9.15pm on Saturday.
A woman, 87, was taken to hospital but later died.
Investigations are being carried out to identify the cause of the fire, which is not thought to be suspicious.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Three appliances were immediately mobilised and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high powered hoses to extinguish the flames.
"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."