Pensioner, 87, killed in house blaze near town centre

An 87-year-old woman died in hospital after the fire on Broomgate in Lanark.

Broomgate: A woman died in hospital after the fire in Lanark. Google 2017

A pensioner has died in a house fire in Lanark.

The blaze happened on Broomgate at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

A woman, 87, was taken to hospital but later died.

Investigations are being carried out to identify the cause of the fire, which is not thought to be suspicious.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Three appliances were immediately mobilised and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high powered hoses to extinguish the flames.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."