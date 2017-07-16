Body of 53-year-old man discovered in busy wooded area
Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
The body of a man was discovered in a large wooded area in Glasgow.
On Saturday evening, around 8.20, the body of a 53-year-old man was discovered in Garscadden woods, also known locally as the Bluebell woods, in Drumchapel.
Police are investigating the death, which is being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 8.20pm on Saturday evening, police were called to the report of a body of a 53-year-old man having been discovered in Bluebell woods in Drumchapel.
"A post-mortem examination is being carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of the death which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.
"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
