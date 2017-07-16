Motorcycle involved in collision with ambulance on A82

The ambulance is understood to have been attending an earlier incident near Invergarry.

Crash: The condition of the drivers is not yet known. STV

A group of motorcyclists have been involved in a collision with an ambulance on the A82.

Two miles south of Urquhart Castle, STV understands that a group of motorcyclists were involved in an incident with a blue light ambulance, which was travelling north.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on Sunday, and the ambulance was reported to have been attending an earlier accident on the same road near Invergarry.

The condition of both parties is currently not known.

The road is still currently closed and drivers attending the Bryan Adams concert have been warned of long delays and to avoid the area.

