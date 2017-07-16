Queen Street line disrupted after person hit by train

The incident happened between Falkirk High and Lenzie railway stations.

ScotRail: Services have been disrupted after the incident.

A person was hit by a train on the Glasgow Queen Street line.

ScotRail made the announcement on their Twitter, saying: "Due to a person being hit by a train, some Glasgow Queen Street services will be delayed / revised/ cancelled."

The person was hit between the Falkirk High and Lenzie stations.

No further details on the incident are currently known.

