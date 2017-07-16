Queen Street line disrupted after person hit by train
The incident happened between Falkirk High and Lenzie railway stations.
A person was hit by a train on the Glasgow Queen Street line.
ScotRail made the announcement on their Twitter, saying: "Due to a person being hit by a train, some Glasgow Queen Street services will be delayed / revised/ cancelled."
The person was hit between the Falkirk High and Lenzie stations.
No further details on the incident are currently known.
