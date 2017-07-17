Celtic and Linfield fans urged to 'focus on the football'

Police warning comes after objects were thrown at Leigh Griffiths in reverse fixture.

Celtic Park will host the Champions League qualifier on Wednesday. SNS

Police have urged supporters to "focus on the football" ahead of a match between Celtic and Linfield in Glasgow.

Missiles, including a bottle of Buckfast, were thrown at Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths when the teams played in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The return leg of the Champions League qualifier is due to take place on Wednesday at Celtic Park.

Around 1500 supporters of Linfield, the Northern Irish champions, are expected to travel to Glasgow for the game.

Police Scotland say they have a "robust" security plan in place with extra officers in and around the city.

The Northern Irish club is investigating the actions of "a small number of people" after objects were thrown onto the pitch at Windsor Park during the previous game.

Superintendent Craig Smith, event commander for the match on Wednesday, said: "Glasgow once again is in the spotlight as Celtic host Linfield on their return leg.

"As would be expected at such an event, there will be a robust policing plan in place with public safety being paramount.

"We've been working with a range of partners including PSNI in our planning in the lead up to the match."

He continued: "There will be additional officers in and around Glasgow to assist those supporters attending the match.

"We'll also have officers at transport hubs to ensure fans get there safely, working with British Transport Police officers.

"Although the majority of supporters attending these matches are well-behaved and enjoy the game, there is often a minority who are intent in drinking too much alcohol and engage in criminal behaviour such as disorder, offensive behaviour and vandalism."

Mr Smith added: "Plan your outing in advance, know your travel plans, drink responsibly and be aware of restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium.

"Anyone who is intent in causing disorder or hate crime can expect to be arrested by police.

"Let's keep this match focused on the football."