  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic and Linfield fans urged to 'focus on the football'

STV

Police warning comes after objects were thrown at Leigh Griffiths in reverse fixture.

Celtic Park will host the Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.
Celtic Park will host the Champions League qualifier on Wednesday. SNS

Police have urged supporters to "focus on the football" ahead of a match between Celtic and Linfield in Glasgow.

Missiles, including a bottle of Buckfast, were thrown at Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths when the teams played in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The return leg of the Champions League qualifier is due to take place on Wednesday at Celtic Park.

Around 1500 supporters of Linfield, the Northern Irish champions, are expected to travel to Glasgow for the game.

Police Scotland say they have a "robust" security plan in place with extra officers in and around the city.

The Northern Irish club is investigating the actions of "a small number of people" after objects were thrown onto the pitch at Windsor Park during the previous game.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1393559-rodgers-worried-for-griffiths-safety-after-buckfast-incident/ | default

Superintendent Craig Smith, event commander for the match on Wednesday, said: "Glasgow once again is in the spotlight as Celtic host Linfield on their return leg.

"As would be expected at such an event, there will be a robust policing plan in place with public safety being paramount.

"We've been working with a range of partners including PSNI in our planning in the lead up to the match."

He continued: "There will be additional officers in and around Glasgow to assist those supporters attending the match.

"We'll also have officers at transport hubs to ensure fans get there safely, working with British Transport Police officers.

"Although the majority of supporters attending these matches are well-behaved and enjoy the game, there is often a minority who are intent in drinking too much alcohol and engage in criminal behaviour such as disorder, offensive behaviour and vandalism."

Mr Smith added: "Plan your outing in advance, know your travel plans, drink responsibly and be aware of restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium.

"Anyone who is intent in causing disorder or hate crime can expect to be arrested by police.

"Let's keep this match focused on the football."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.