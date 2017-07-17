Puppy dumped in skip found hiding under cardboard box
The black terrier cross was named Skippy by the officers who rescued her.
A puppy dumped in a skip on Glasgow Green has been rescued by the Scottish SPCA.
The black terrier cross was named Skippy by the officers who retrieved her on Saturday.
Skippy, who is around six months old, was found hiding under a cardboard box by a runner.
Scottish SPCA inspector Elaine Lindsay said: "She's a black terrier cross-type dog, around five to six months old and in good condition despite the distress of being left in the skip. Staff at the centre have named her Skippy.
"Skippy has been well fed, but also has her tail docked so we're keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help us establish why she was left here in the first place."
Abandoning an animal is an offence in Scotland and can lead to a lifelong ban on pet ownership.
