Teenager robbed of wallet in violent attack by two boys

The 19-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in the assault in Paisley.

Attack: The two suspects took off down Renfrew Road. Google

A 19-year-old man was violently attacked by two boys and robbed of his wallet in Paisley.

The incident took place in Gallowhill at around 12.30am on Friday and the two attackers then took off in the direction of Renfrew Road.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries after the incident.

The boys are described as 16 to 17 with dark hair. One was wearing a dark hooded top and jeans and the other a light coloured tracksuit.

Detective constable Jacqueline Feeney said: "An innocent man has been subjected to a violent attack by two despicable individuals and it is absolutely vital that we trace them as soon as possible.

"Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries including examining CCTV and speaking to local residents.

"We are asking anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Friday morning who may have seen two men matching the descriptions, or anything suspicious at all, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information can contact officers at Paisley CID via 101."