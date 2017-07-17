More than £50,000 worth of class A drugs seized in raid

A 23-year-old man has been arrested over the recovery in Mauchline, East Ayrshire.

Police: Officers appeal for information on sale and supply of drugs (file pic). Deadline

More than £50,000 worth of class A drugs have been seized in East Ayrshire.

At around 8am on Saturday, officers executed a search warrant on a property in Mauchline.

During the search, police discovered a large number of drugs, suspected to be cocaine.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the recovery and has been held in police custody.

Inspector Colin Shearer said: "The supply of controlled drugs and concerns regarding drug misuse continue to be one of the main concerns raised by members of the community in East Ayrshire.

"Police executing warrants to search properties and recovering controlled drugs is only made possible with the continued support of the community.

"I would urge anyone with information regarding the sale or supply of drugs to contact their local policing team by calling 101."