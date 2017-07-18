Delays for rush hour commuters after car overturns on M8

Traffic came to a standstill after a vehicle overturned on the westbound carriageway.

Traffic: Road saw congestion (file pic). SWNS.com

Commuters on the M8 saw delays after a car overturned on the motorway.

The vehicle overturned on the westbound section of the road near junction 30 at Bishopton, around 7.30am on Tuesday.

The woman driving the car is not believed to be seriously hurt, with traffic coming to a standstill after the crash.

Police reopened the motorway later on Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said earlier: "All emergency services are there, the motorway is at a standstill."