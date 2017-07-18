Driver dies after car careers off road and hits verge

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital and later died after the incident on the A77.

A driver has died after losing control of his car and hitting a verge.

The crash happened at around 7pm on Monday as the 28-year-old man was driving his Ford Focus south on the A77 near to Lendalfoot, Girvan, South Ayrshire.

His car careened out of control, leaving the carriageway and crashing into the verge.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley, from the divisional road policing Unit based at Irvine, said: "We are looking to speak to any drivers who were on the A77 around the time of the crash, who either witnessed what happened or noticed a Ford Focus driving on the road beforehand.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Irvine via 101 and quote incident number 3410 of Monday July 17."