Two men in court over Scots mother's Mauritius 'murder'

Janice Farman: Found dead at home (file pic).

Two men charged with murdering a Scottish woman in Mauritius have made a second court appearance.

Janice Farman was found dead at the home she shared with her ten-year-old son in the town of Albion on July 7.

The 47-year-old was suffocated, a post-mortem found.

Two men, Ravish Rao Fakhoo and Kamlesh Mansingh, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder and were remanded in custody.

A spokesman for the Mauritius Police Force said: "A provisional charge of murder has been lodged against them. No plea has been entered at this stage.

"They have been remanded to police cells until July 25. The inquiry is still ongoing."

Reconstruction: Hanish Sonnea, Kamlesh Mansingh and Ravish Rao Fakhoo. Defimedia.info

A third suspect, Anish Soneea, 18, appeared in court on Friday and was remanded until July 21.

All three men participated in a reconstruction of the events which allegedly led to Ms Farman's death on Monday.

Ms Farman, originally from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, had lived in Mauritius since 2004 and was a director of data management company PECS Data Services.

Spokesman Stephen Littlechild said Ms Farman had "devoted her life" to her son and described her as a "great leader".