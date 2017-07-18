Call centre to create 470 new jobs in East Kilbride

AGO Outsourcing takes on staff after signing contract with energy firm.

Call centre: Site was chosen after 'months' of searching. AGO Outsourcing

Almost 500 jobs will be created with the opening of a new call centre in South Lanarkshire.

AGO Outsourcing announced it is taking on 470 staff at the Scottish Enterprise Technology Park in East Kilbride after signing a £40m contract with a blue-chip energy firm.

Around 90 of the positions will be in sales while another 380 will be created across AGO's customer service, financial services and social media departments.

Kris McGenily, managing director, said the unnamed firm chose to base its new centre in East Kilbride after "many months" spent examining sites around Scotland.

"The venue was the former home of Scottish Nuclear and as soon as we saw it, we knew it had everything we had hoped for," he said.

"East Kilbride has seen significant job losses over the years including Motorola, Freescale, Rolls Royce and most recently the announcement by HMRC at Centre one.

"In addition to this, the lack of businesses of this type in East Kilbride meant we could become a strong employer within the area, and building long term careers is something we are very passionate about."