Man found injured on ground after attack in street

A man was found injured on a street after being assaulted in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called to the scene near Colville Park Golf and Country Club on Merry Street in Motherwell at around 1.15am on Sunday morning.

Emergency services also attended and the injured 41-year-old was taken to Wishaw General before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

It is believed the incident is being treated as a serious assault.

There was no access to the country club on Sunday morning as investigations took place nearby.

Police enquiries are continuing.