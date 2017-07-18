Man enjoys Glasgow heatwave by floating down River Kelvin

The man used an inflatable mattress to float down the river near Glasgow.

River Kelvin: Man enjoys Glasgow heatwave.

A Glasgow man has found an inventive way to enjoy the recent heatwave to hit Scotland.

In a video posted on social media the man can be seen floating down the River Kelvin using what seems like an inflatable mattress.

During the 40-second clip filmed yesterday he can even be seen using a dustpan to paddle himself along the river without a care in the world.

Heatwave: Man relaxes as he floats down River.

The video has been viewed over 2500 times since being posted on to Facebook at around 3pm on Monday.

And with temperatures in Glasgow reaching 21C in some parts of the city who can blame him for finding an unusual way to cool down.

In the clip, which has also been shared on Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites, the man is seen floating down the river excitedly waving his hands in the air as onlookers struggle to contain their laughter.

He then begins to use the dustpan in an attempt to steer his makeshift dinghy before using both hands as paddles.

As the video ends the man decides to just sit back, relax and enjoy the cool breeze.

River Kelvin: Man finds inventive way to cool down. @daniclaff

