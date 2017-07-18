Pensioner robbed of five-figure sum by knife-wielding man

Police have appealed for information following the robbery in Hillpark.

Appeal: Police have asked anyone with information to come forward. STV

A pensioner has been robbed of a five-figure sum of money by a knife-wielding man in Glasgow.

The 74-year-old was getting into his car in Hillside Road when he was approached by another man who threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

The victim had a plastic shopping bag containing a five figure sum of cash which the man stole from him before running off towards Thornliebank Road.

Detectives investigating the robbery, which took place in the Hillpark area on Tuesday, have appealed for information.

They are also looking to trace a woman pushing a buggy who witnessed the incident.

The suspect is described as white, between 50 and 55 years old, with a black beard which was greying.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a light blue baseball cap, light blue jeans and a dark blue jacket which was open at the front.

Constable Ewan McPike from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said:

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who thankfully was not seriously injured, and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning who may have witnessed the incident, or noticed a man matching the above description acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

"It is also understood that a woman pushing a buggy witnessed the incident and attempted to pursue the suspect and I would appeal to her directly to come forward as she may have important information to assist our enquiries.

"Anyone with information can contact officers from the Community Investigation Unit based as Govan via 101 and quote incident number 0880 of Tuesday 18th July 2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

