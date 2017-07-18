Man sought after fatal shooting during street brawl

Police described 23-year-old Jordan Owen, from Castlemilk in Glasgow as 'dangerous'.

Jamie Owen: Wanted over Ballantay Terrace shooting.

A man being sought after the fatal shooting of another man in a street brawl has been named by police.

Officers want to speak to Jordan Owen, 23, in connection with the murder of Jamie Lee in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Mr Owen, from Castlemilk, is described as "dangerous" and police cautioned members of the public not to approach him.

He is described as 5'8" in height, slim build, with short brown hair.

Anyone who spots him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.

Mr Lee died after being shot on Ballantay Terrace on July 8.

Five other men were injured during the incident, which is understood to have been a family brawl.