Teenagers arrested after huge drink-fuelled beach party

Thousands descended on Troon beach after a party invite went viral on social media.

Ten arrests have been made after thousands of teenagers descended on a beach in Ayrshire for a drink-fuelled party.

More than 6,000 teenagers turned up at Troon beach on Tuesday after an invite to a party went viral on social media.

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were seized as police deployed extra officers to help control anti-social behaviour.

Before 1pm, police had seized more than 15 bin bags full of bottles, with more drink poured away.

Drink: Alcohol seized by police.

The area's divisional commander, chief superintendent Paul Main, posted on Twitter saying: "I cant imagine how much was drank before and afterwards."

Chief Supt Main said many of the teenagers had turned up at the beach already drunk.

He said on Tuesday: "Today more than 6,000 people arrived at Troon beach, some of whom were already under the influence of alcohol.

Party: Thousands gathered on beach.

"Approximately 25 police officers were deployed to the area including local officers, officers from the Road Policing Unit, Mounted Branch and Support Unit.

"Officers seized significant quantities of alcohol and more than 10 arrests have been made.

"Whilst the majority of people came to Troon to enjoy the sunshine and the beach, a number engaged in anti-social behaviour, resulting in officers intervening in incidents of disorder."

He continued: "This has had an impact on local residents and the many visitors to the town who came to enjoy the good weather today.

"We work with partners including South Ayrshire Council, British Transport Police and Scot Rail to keep the beaches in South Ayrshire safe and popular places to visit, however my officers will robustly deal with incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour.

"I would appeal to the young people themselves, to be considerate, make safe and positive choices in terms of where they are going, who they are going with and to think about what will happen when they get there.

"Don't spoil your summer - please act responsibly."