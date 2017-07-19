Major tailbacks on Erskine Bridge as car overturns on M8
The crash happened heading eastbound towards junction 29 near Glasgow Airport.
A smash on the M8 has caused major tailbacks on the Erskine Bridge after a car overturned.
The crash happened at 11.35am on Wednesday heading eastbound towards junction 29 St James near Glasgow Airport.
Commuters are facing long delays stretching back to the Erskine Bridge.
A car overturned in the crash, which also involved two other vehicles.
Police have advised drivers to use the hard shoulder due to both lanes being blocked.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a car being on its roof. We arrived but nobody was trapped."