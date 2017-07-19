Major tailbacks on Erskine Bridge as car overturns on M8

The crash happened heading eastbound towards junction 29 near Glasgow Airport.

Erskine Bridge: Major delays are being caused after the crash on the M8. Traffic Scotland

A smash on the M8 has caused major tailbacks on the Erskine Bridge after a car overturned.

The crash happened at 11.35am on Wednesday heading eastbound towards junction 29 St James near Glasgow Airport.

Commuters are facing long delays stretching back to the Erskine Bridge.

A car overturned in the crash, which also involved two other vehicles.

Police have advised drivers to use the hard shoulder due to both lanes being blocked.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a car being on its roof. We arrived but nobody was trapped."