Child, 14, among people arrested at huge beach party 

About 6000 revellers turned up for the alcohol-fuelled event in Troon.

Party: More than ten arrests were made.

A 14-year-old was among several people arrested as more than 6000 revellers flocked to a beach party.

More than ten arrests have been made following the event on Troon beach, South Ayrshire, on Tuesday.

The majority were for breach of the peace but two people were detained for allegedly possessing offensive weapons. Police also seized "significant quantities" of alcohol.

Those arrested were aged between 14 and 20.

Around 25 officers and police horses were deployed as the force dealt with the crowds.

It is thought large numbers of people flocked to the beach after hearing about the gathering on social media.

Chief Superintendent Paul Main said: "Approximately 25 police officers were deployed to the area including local officers, officers from the road policing unit, mounted branch and support unit.

"Whilst the majority of people came to Troon to enjoy the sunshine and the beach, a number engaged in anti-social behaviour, resulting in officers intervening in incidents of disorder."

Mr Main added: "We work with partners including South Ayrshire Council, British Transport Police and ScotRail to keep the beaches in South Ayrshire safe and popular places to visit, however my officers will robustly deal with incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour.

"I would appeal to the young people themselves to be considerate, make safe and positive choices in terms of where they are going, who they are going with and to think about what will happen when they get there."