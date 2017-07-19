Flood warnings as stormy weather set to batter Scotland

The downpour is expected to hit the south west of the country on Wednesday.

Flood: Warnings issued by Sepa (file pic). SWNS

Flood warnings have been issued ahead of stormy weather set to batter Scotland.

The downpour is expected to hit the south west of the country on Wednesday night, bringing a threat of localised flooding, the Met Office said.

Flood alerts are in place for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway and west central.

Scotland will avoid the worst of the weather, however, with severe thunderstorms set to hit Wales.

Met Office forecasters predicted: "Although some places will miss the thunderstorms, there is a chance of localised sudden flooding of homes, businesses and roads.

"Frequent lightning and large hail may be additional hazards, the latter bringing potential for disruption to power networks."

Sepa warned urban areas are most at risk from flooding on Wednesday.

They said: "Heavy rainfall during Wednesday afternoon and evening will give a risk of flooding from surface water.

"Particularly at risk are known trouble spots in urban areas and the transport network."

The worst of the weather is expected to pass by late evening, they added.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.