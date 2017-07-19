Flood warnings as stormy weather set to batter Scotland
The downpour is expected to hit the south west of the country on Wednesday.
Flood warnings have been issued ahead of stormy weather set to batter Scotland.
The downpour is expected to hit the south west of the country on Wednesday night, bringing a threat of localised flooding, the Met Office said.
Flood alerts are in place for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway and west central.
Scotland will avoid the worst of the weather, however, with severe thunderstorms set to hit Wales.
Met Office forecasters predicted: "Although some places will miss the thunderstorms, there is a chance of localised sudden flooding of homes, businesses and roads.
"Frequent lightning and large hail may be additional hazards, the latter bringing potential for disruption to power networks."
Sepa warned urban areas are most at risk from flooding on Wednesday.
They said: "Heavy rainfall during Wednesday afternoon and evening will give a risk of flooding from surface water.
"Particularly at risk are known trouble spots in urban areas and the transport network."
The worst of the weather is expected to pass by late evening, they added.
