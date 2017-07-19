Man left with head injuries after serious assault
The 35-year-old was taken to hospital following the assault in Castlemilk.
A man has been left with head injuries after being attacked in Glasgow.
The 35-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he received treatment.
Police were called to the scene in Dougrie Place, Castlemilk, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday and are treating the attack as a serious assault.
The incident is not thought to be linked to the recent fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jamie Lee in the area.
Enquiries are continuing.
