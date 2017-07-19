Man left with head injuries after serious assault

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital following the assault in Castlemilk.

Assault: The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A man has been left with head injuries after being attacked in Glasgow.

The 35-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he received treatment.

Police were called to the scene in Dougrie Place, Castlemilk, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday and are treating the attack as a serious assault.

The incident is not thought to be linked to the recent fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jamie Lee in the area.

Enquiries are continuing.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.