First steel to be cut for Royal Navy's new frigate

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The Type 26 class, which will sustain work on the Clyde for years, will also be named.

Type 26 Global Combat Ship, which is designed on the Clyde, and is due to replace the current MoD fleet.
MoD

The steel for the first of the Royal Navy's new Type 26 frigates is to be cut in Glasgow on Thursday.

Defence secretary Michael Fallon will also announce the name of the ship at BAE System's Govan site.

Eight Type 26 warships will be built, with orders for a similar vessel known as the Type 31 frigate also expected to be placed.

It is believed the programme will secure jobs on the Clyde over the next 18 years.

Frigate: Ships 150m long. Royal Navy

A total of 3,400 jobs will be supported and sustained by the programme, which will see the ships enter the fleet in the mid-2020s.

The order for the first three Type 26 frigates, which will be almost 150m long and displace 6,900 tonnes, is worth £3.7bn.

Plans to begin construction in 2016 were pushed back amid fears over securing value for money.

Mr Fallon said earlier: "The Type 26 Frigate is a cutting-edge warship, combining the expertise of the British shipbuilding industry with the excellence of the Royal Navy.

"These ships will be a force to be reckoned with, there to protect our powerful new carriers and helping keep British interests safe across the world."

He added: "Backed by a rising defence budget and a £178bn equipment plan, the Type 26 programme will bring vast economic benefits to Scotland and the wider UK.

"The contract is structured to ensure value for taxpayers' money and, importantly, now designed to protect them from extra bills from project overrun.

"The investment will secure hundreds of skilled jobs at BAE Systems on the Clyde for the next twenty years, and thousands of jobs in the supply chain across Britain."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.