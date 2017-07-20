Woman refuses to give handbag to mugger in robbery

The man took her earphones instead and fled the scene of the incident in Livingston.

A woman refused to hand over her handbag to a mugger during a street robbery.

The 21-year-old was walking near Howden South Road in Livingston at around 8am on Wednesday when she was approached by a man.

He tried to take her handbag but she refused to let go so the man took her earphones instead.

He then ran away along a footpath in the direction of Howden House and St John's Hospital.

Constable Craig Ireland said: "The woman refused to surrender her handbag during this incident and thankfully she was not injured.

"We are now actively pursuing various lines of inquiry and would ask if anyone recognises the suspect description to come forward as soon as possible.

"Anyone who believes they can help us identify this male, or who has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police immediately."

The man involved was white, around 40 years old, with a slim build.

He was clean shaven, with a distinctive mole or brown mark on the right side of his jawline.

He is believed to have been wearing a baggy dark blue navy hoodie with white writing on it and black or dark blue shell suit bottoms.

