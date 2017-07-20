Police called to false report of foetus outside hospital

Officers attended the incident at Wishaw General Hospital at around 6.50am.

Police attended an incident at Wishaw General Hospital on Thursday morning following a report that a foetus had been dumped on the grounds.

Officers arrived on the scene outside the hospital in North Lanarkshire at around 6.50am and cordoned off the front entrance, before discovering the report was false.

They are still working to determine the exact circumstances behind the initial report to police.

It is understood the object found outside the hospital may have been a toy.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 6.50am on Thursday, police received a report of what appeared to be a foetus outside in the grounds of Wishaw General Hospital.

"Police immediately attended and following enquiries found this not to be the case.

"We are still carrying out enquiries given the circumstances."

A spokeswoman for NHS Lanarkshire said there had been no risk to the public and that hospital services had continued as normal.