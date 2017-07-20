Teenager stabbed in murder bid near community centre
The 18-year-old is hospital after the attack on Dale Street in Bridgeton, Glasgow.
A teenager has been stabbed in an attempted murder near a community centre.
The attack happened in Dale Street near Bridgeton Community Centre in Glasgow.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed between 9pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday.
He is in a stable condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
The attacker is a white man aged between 18 and 20 and around 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in.
He has short dark hair and was wearing a burgundy polo shirt, white knee length shorts and Nike Air Max trainers.
Detective constable Gemma Lawrie said: "This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack which has left this young man with a very serious injury.
"We know that there were quite a few people in the vicinity around the time the assault took place and I urge these people to contact police immediately.
"I especially would like to speak to a man who contacted police regarding the incident however didn't leave his contact details."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.