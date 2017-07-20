Teenager stabbed in murder bid near community centre

The 18-year-old is hospital after the attack on Dale Street in Bridgeton, Glasgow.

Dale Street: Stabbing near Bridgeton Community Centre. Google 2017

A teenager has been stabbed in an attempted murder near a community centre.

The attack happened in Dale Street near Bridgeton Community Centre in Glasgow.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed between 9pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday.

He is in a stable condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The attacker is a white man aged between 18 and 20 and around 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in.

He has short dark hair and was wearing a burgundy polo shirt, white knee length shorts and Nike Air Max trainers.

Detective constable Gemma Lawrie said: "This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack which has left this young man with a very serious injury.

"We know that there were quite a few people in the vicinity around the time the assault took place and I urge these people to contact police immediately.

"I especially would like to speak to a man who contacted police regarding the incident however didn't leave his contact details."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.