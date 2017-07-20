Rangers fan banned after sectarian chants on train

Stephen Bain also made racial slurs after seeing his team lose 2-1 in Dundee.

ScotRail: Offence took place on Dundee to Glasgow train (file pic). SWNS

A Rangers fan has been handed a football banning order after being convicted of chanting sectarian and racist abuse on a train.

Stephen Bain of Kingsway, East Dunbartonshire, has also been ordered to pay a £2000 fine after pleading guilty to the offence at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The 32-year-old is now banned from going to football matches for two years.

The incident took place after Rangers played Dundee in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Dens Park on Sunday, February 19.

After the game, which Rangers lost 2-1, Bain got on the ScotRail service heading towards Glasgow from Dundee and began chanting support for his team.

As the journey progressed, his chanting became increasingly derogatory with racial and sectarian slurs.

Passengers on the train complained to the guard who approached Bain and asked him to stop being antisocial but the abusive chants continued.

His behaviour was then reported by the guard to British Transport Police via a text to their discreet reporting service.

The train was met by BTP officers at Glasgow Queen Street, where Bain was identified and detained.

He was later charged and pleaded guilty to an offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act.

Constable Gordon Watson from British Transport Police said: "Racist and abusive behaviour such as this will simply never be tolerated and I welcome this sentence.

"The vast majority of football fans use the rail network peacefully and without trouble, it is a shame that Bain decided to act in such a disgraceful way.

"Not only has Bain received a significant fine, he has also been handed a two-year football banning order.

"Because of his abusive actions, he is now forbidden from going to watch his team - or any other - for the next two years."

He added: "Hopefully this should act as a firm reminder to him that this unacceptable behaviour will be dealt with seriously.

"I am grateful that the guard on this train alerted this behaviour to us by sending a discreet text to our 61016 service.

"In doing so, we were able to mobilise our officers and work with ScotRail to ensure the service was met promptly at Glasgow Queen Street.

"I would encourage anyone who ever witnesses criminality or anti-social behaviour on the rail network to get in touch."

David Lister, ScotRail Alliance Safety, Sustainability and Assurance director, said: "Abuse of any kind is not tolerated on the railway.

"We will continue to work closely with the British Transport Police to clamp down on this unacceptable behaviour."