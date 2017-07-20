  • STV
Linfield fan fined over sectarian singing at Celtic Park

STV

Scott Colville from Belfast spent the night in cells in Glasgow after being arrested.

Celtic Park: Hoops beat their Northern Irish opponents 4-0 on the night (file pic).
A Linfield fan has been fined for singing sectarian lyrics at Celtic Park before the Champions League qualifying tie on Wednesday night.

Scott Colville from Belfast was caught singing the song Super Rangers including the phrase "f****n b******s" at the stadium in Parkhead, Glasgow, where the Belfast side lost 4-0 to the Scottish champions.

The 46-year-old appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court from custody on Thursday.

The court heard the greengrocer will now "face the wrath of his wife" when he returns home.

Colville was arrested by officers before the match on Wednesday and spent a night in the cells before his court appearance.

He pleaded guilty to an offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Sheriff Brian Cameron told Colville "I think the wrath of your wife will probably be more than the punishment I'm going to hand out, particularly when she hears you have been fined the sum of £300."

Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Staunton said: "Police witnesses observed the accused singing a well known football song 'Super Rangers'.

"They could hear the accused singing loudly 'we hate Celtic, f****n b******s'."

Kate Phillips, defending, said Colville had been drinking since he got on the ferry in Belfast on Wednesday morning and after arriving in Glasgow at around 3.30pm before the match.

She said: "He described the atmosphere as they walked in to Celtic Park as tense and somewhat boisterous and that there were the usual comments thrown from one side to the other.

"He was under the influence at the time and he found himself caught up in the atmosphere of everything else that going on and joined in with singing."

Ms Phillips added: "He will return to Belfast at some point today, to face the wrath of his wife who is not too impressed."

