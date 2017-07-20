Man dies after being found seriously injured in flat

Emergency services were called to a property on Paisley Road, Renfrew, after alert.

A man has died after being found seriously injured in a flat.

Emergency services were called to a property on Paisley Road in Renfrew after a man was found seriously injured.

Officers confirmed he was later pronounced dead at the scene following the alert at 1.50pm on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A man was found seriously injured within a flat on Paisley Road, Renfrew.

"Emergency services attended however he died at the scene.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death."

She added: "Police are treating the death in the meantime as unexplained and continuing enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."