Man dies after being found seriously injured in flat
Emergency services were called to a property on Paisley Road, Renfrew, after alert.
A man has died after being found seriously injured in a flat.
Emergency services were called to a property on Paisley Road in Renfrew after a man was found seriously injured.
Officers confirmed he was later pronounced dead at the scene following the alert at 1.50pm on Wednesday.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A man was found seriously injured within a flat on Paisley Road, Renfrew.
"Emergency services attended however he died at the scene.
"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death."
She added: "Police are treating the death in the meantime as unexplained and continuing enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."