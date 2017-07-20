Woman unconscious after being covered in flammable liquid
A woman has been found unconscious after being covered in a flammable liquid.
Emergency services were called to Q-Park on Dunlop Street in Glasgow at 4pm on Thursday.
Crews discovered the woman unconscious.
It is understood she was covered in a flammable liquid while a gas canister was also found nearby.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were alerted to the woman being unconscious."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 4.17pm to attend an incident on Dunlop Street.
"We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and our special operations response team to the scene."