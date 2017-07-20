Woman unconscious after being covered in flammable liquid 

Emergency services were called to Q-Park on Dunlop Street, Glasgow, on Thursday.

Dunlop Street: A gas canister was found nearby. Google 2017

A woman has been found unconscious after being covered in a flammable liquid.

Emergency services were called to Q-Park on Dunlop Street in Glasgow at 4pm on Thursday.

Crews discovered the woman unconscious.

It is understood she was covered in a flammable liquid while a gas canister was also found nearby.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were alerted to the woman being unconscious."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 4.17pm to attend an incident on Dunlop Street.

"We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and our special operations response team to the scene."